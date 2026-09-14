Macklemore Says Robert Kraft, NFL Owners Blacklisted Him From Ed Sheeran Tour

Macklemore says Robert Kraft and a group of other stadium owners basically shut the door on him ... he claims the New England Patriots owner told Ed Sheeran the singer could not play at his venue if Macklemore was involved.

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In a lengthy statement shared to Instagram on Monday, Macklemore says Ed told him Kraft called after the rapper's pro-Palestine comments at MetLife Stadium went viral ... with Kraft allegedly saying Macklemore would not be allowed to perform at Gillette Stadium, which Kraft owns.

Macklemore claims Kraft then got other stadium owners on board ... and Ed was handed an ultimatum -- drop Macklemore or lose access to their stadiums.

That's where Macklemore says things got personal ... he says he's known Ed for 13 years and considers him a brother ... but the two had several tough conversations over the past week that ended in what Macklemore calls a "fundamental disagreement."

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Macklemore says Ed told him the words "Free Palestine" and the Palestinian flag were upsetting to people he'd spoken with.

Macklemore wasn't buying the neutral stance ... he says Ed kept coming back to, "I don't take sides" ... while Macklemore argued there is no neutral position when it comes to what's happening in Gaza.

Still, Macklemore says he knows Ed was put in a "f***ed up position" ... and insists he's not trying to tear down his longtime friend.

He also says he hopes the friendship survives.