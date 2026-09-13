Giants RB Cam Skattebo Has Trouble Getting Into MetLife Before SNF Kickoff

I'm the Running Back, Let Me In!!!

Cam Skattebo wasn't exactly first through the doors at MetLife Sunday ... and when he finally rolled up, even getting through the gate turned into a whole thing.

TMZ Sports obtained a photo of the Giants running back outside an entry gate around 5:50 PM ET Sunday ... hanging out of a souped-up pickup truck while trying to get inside.

We're told Skattebo was heard yelling, "Let me in! I'm the running back!" ... which is one hell of a way to introduce yourself before kickoff.

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He did eventually make it inside ... rocking Jaxson Dart's throwback jersey from Corner Canyon High School.

By that point, Dart and Malik Nabers had already made their way into the stadium well before Cam.

Of course, the Giants are set to host the Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET at MetLife Stadium to kick off a new season on Sunday Night Football.

As TMZ Sports previously reported, Skattebo suffered a gruesome ankle injury last season before working his way back.