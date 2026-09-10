U.S. Open 2026: See All The Stars Spotted Courtside

Celebrities flocked to the U.S. Open, bringing plenty of Hollywood glam to the stands as they soaked up the tennis action with the sport's biggest names.

Check out the gallery -- name a more legendary selfie than Colman Domingo cozied up next to none other than Anna Wintour.

Always serving looks, Martha Stewart had her game face on, and Bravo's Carl Radke set aside the reality TV drama to watch the tennis pros battle it out on the court.

Latto dressed to impress in a Gucci 'fit, paired with diamonds and a kissy face for the obvious photo ops.

Tennis, anyone?!?