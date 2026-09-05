Carlos Alcaraz Causes Stir By Stripping Off Shirt at U.S. Open

Carlos Alcaraz always captures attention while on the court ... but this time his tennis play had nothing to do with the eyes on him -- his hot body did!

The 23-year-old Spanish pro took the court in New York City for the third round of the U.S. Open Friday ... and slipped off his brown sleeveless shirt in full view of the audience -- giving fans a chance to drink in his physique.

The reactions when Carlos Alcaraz took off his shirt 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wj31ZKcdev @SportsCenter

You've gotta watch the clip ... members of the crowd go crazy -- flashing lecherous smiles as they watched him disrobe.

Even the announcers note Carlos is taking his sweet time stripping down ... allowing fans to take pictures and wolf-whistle to their hearts' content.

While the striptease was exciting, the match itself wasn't ... Carlos dominated in three straight sets to advance to the Round of 16. He's set to play American Tommy Paul Sunday.