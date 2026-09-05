Michael Irvin Defends 49ers Owner Jed York After Prostitution Arrest

Play video content Video: Michael Irvin Kick/N3on

Michael Irvin says it doesn't matter if San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York pays a woman to have sex with him ... because even guys who don't hook up with sex workers have to pay to get a little action!

The former NFL wide receiver defended the billionaire owner on N3on's stream recently ... saying it really shouldn't be anyone's business if a dude doles out cash to sleep with a woman.

Mike argues people are always paying for it ... whether by buying someone else's dinner, giving someone an expensive present, or whatever else -- noting all relationships have an inherently transactional component.

Plus, Michael says people need to take Jed's recent divorce into account ... it's a tough time for the guy -- so if he wants to pay to get into the end zone, then let the guy live his life.

Michael also makes the case for the trailer park rendezvous -- which is where cops arrested Jed -- vs. going to a high-priced madame ... and why it might make more sense for the rich and famous to seek low-key pay-for-sex arrangements.

As you know ... the NFL is still investigating the incident after Jed pled no contest to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possession of criminal tools -- a cell phone -- following his arrest in Ohio.

Play video content Video: BodyCam of Jed York Prostitution Arrest East Palestine Police Dept

Prosecutors claim Jed contacted a fake ad cops set up multiple times in order to secure some company ... before they say he drove to a trailer park to meet with a faux fatale and was arrested in shocking body cam footage.