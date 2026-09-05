Michael Irvin Defends 49ers Owner Jed York After Prostitution Arrest
Michael Irvin Who Cares if Jed York Pays For Sex ... We All Pay For It!!!
Michael Irvin says it doesn't matter if San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York pays a woman to have sex with him ... because even guys who don't hook up with sex workers have to pay to get a little action!
The former NFL wide receiver defended the billionaire owner on N3on's stream recently ... saying it really shouldn't be anyone's business if a dude doles out cash to sleep with a woman.
Mike argues people are always paying for it ... whether by buying someone else's dinner, giving someone an expensive present, or whatever else -- noting all relationships have an inherently transactional component.
Plus, Michael says people need to take Jed's recent divorce into account ... it's a tough time for the guy -- so if he wants to pay to get into the end zone, then let the guy live his life.
Michael also makes the case for the trailer park rendezvous -- which is where cops arrested Jed -- vs. going to a high-priced madame ... and why it might make more sense for the rich and famous to seek low-key pay-for-sex arrangements.
As you know ... the NFL is still investigating the incident after Jed pled no contest to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possession of criminal tools -- a cell phone -- following his arrest in Ohio.
Prosecutors claim Jed contacted a fake ad cops set up multiple times in order to secure some company ... before they say he drove to a trailer park to meet with a faux fatale and was arrested in shocking body cam footage.
Sounds like Commissioner Michael Irvin would already have closed the book on this one!