Jed York's Board Exit Wasn't Tied to 49ers Owner's Prostitution Arrest, Group Says

Jed York was NOT kicked to the curb by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group over his prostitution-related arrest, despite a report to the contrary ... at least according to the organization.

Here's the deal ... a story published Thursday claimed the San Francisco 49ers owner was removed as acting chairman at SVLG after his embarrassing arrest in Ohio.

However, a rep for SVLG tells TMZ ... the story tying York's leadership change to the bust is "false and misleading" ... saying the group's next Board Chair had already been chosen weeks before York's arrest.

The rep says the group's Executive Board unanimously voted August 11 to select Nutanix President Tarkan Maner as its next Board Chair ... after a collaborative process that wrapped earlier this summer.

The rep tells us, "At no point was any board officer asked to leave the Board of Directors" ... adding the suggestion the transition stemmed from media reports about York is "patently false."

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The organization is also disputing the report's characterization of its finances and overall health ... saying it has overhauled its structure, operations and priorities to strengthen the group moving forward.

SVLG says it normally doesn't respond to what it calls "grossly inaccurate or misleading reporting" ... but says it won't let a story "riddled with errors and innuendo from unnamed sources" define its work.

As TMZ previously reported ... York was arrested in Ohio after cops say he agreed to pay for sex in an undercover prostitution sting, later pleading no contest to disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools (a cell phone).

Our own Harvey Levin went off on law enforcement for York's arrest ... arguing the prostitution bust never should've happened in the first place.