NFL Checking If Jed York's Prostitution Arrest Violates Conduct Policy

The NFL is checking to see if Jed York's prostitution arrest has violated their conduct policy.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the owners' meeting in Atlanta Wednesday that the League is looking into it.

He said ... "It's being reviewed under the personal conduct policy. We'll do that and when there's something to be reported we'll talk."

Play video content Video: BodyCam of Jed York Prostitution Arrest East Palestine Police Dept

As you know, body cam footage showed the San Francisco 49ers owner getting busted in Ohio ... still wearing his wedding ring, even though he and his wife split months ago.