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NFL Checking If Jed York's Prostitution Arrest Violates Conduct Policy

Jed York Did Prostitution Bust Violate NFL Conduct Policy?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
roger goodell jed york getty
Getty Composite

The NFL is checking to see if Jed York's prostitution arrest has violated their conduct policy.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the owners' meeting in Atlanta Wednesday that the League is looking into it.

jed york mug shot 1
County of Columbiana

He said ... "It's being reviewed under the personal conduct policy. We'll do that and when there's something to be reported we'll talk."

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HERE'S A BUST FOR YOU
Video: BodyCam of Jed York Prostitution Arrest
East Palestine Police Dept

As you know, body cam footage showed the San Francisco 49ers owner getting busted in Ohio ... still wearing his wedding ring, even though he and his wife split months ago.

Jed was arrested on suspicion of engaging in prostitution ... and later pleaded no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools (a cell phone).

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