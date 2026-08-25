49ers Owner Jed York Prostitution Arrest Angers Residents at Ohio Trailer Park

Trailer Park Residents Say Cops Should Take Stings Elsewhere

Residents at the Ohio trailer park tied to San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York's prostitution bust are pissed ... but their beef isn't just with the billionaire who got caught in a sting operation.

A Wheat Hill Mobile Home Park resident tells TMZ ... she's fed up with police using the community for these operations ... saying cops are bringing potentially dangerous people right to their doorstep.

She says she's glad arrests are being made -- she just wants the prostitution stings moved somewhere else.

Her suggestion? Use a McDonald's, an empty parking lot ... basically anywhere kids don't live.

The resident claims Wheat Hill and other East Palestine neighborhoods have been used for similar stings for roughly three years ... and the only shock this time is who got caught.

As we reported ... Wheat Hill is trying to distance itself from the NFL owner's arrest ... but according to the police report York was given a fictitious lot number in the park after allegedly responding multiple times to a fake prostitution ad and agreeing to pay for sex.

York was arrested Sunday on suspicion of engaging in prostitution ... and later pleaded no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools (a cell phone).