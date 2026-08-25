Jed York Prostitution Bust, Trailer Park Says We're Clean

The trailer park where 49ers Owner Jed York was arrested wants to make one thing clear ... it's not a hub for prostitutes.

Wheat Hill Mobile Home Park posted on its Facebook page ... "I just go off the phone with the Chief of Police for East Palestine, Chief Weingart. According to the Chief, Jed York was arrested in the park because that's where he happened to pull over."

The statement goes on ... "According to him, they were not using addresses in the park as part of their sting operation. This news of this arrest in our quiet community is just as shocking to us as to the rest of you."

Short story ... cops never connected an alleged prostitute to the trailer park.