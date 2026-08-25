Lindsay Clancy Reporter Who Gave Creepy Grin, Wink During Trial Has Quirky Explanation

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Reporter Gives Creepy Grin, Wink During Trial

The Vanity Fair reporter who went viral for her unsettling grin and wink during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has an explanation for her expressions ... and it's unusual.

Here's the deal ... Brittany Romano stole the show Monday, when a camera panning the courtroom caught her in the front row of the gallery ... she mugged for the camera, with a smile meant for a horror flick ... and she added a wink for good measure.

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A streamer caught up with Brittany in the parking lot and asked her why the heck she was grinning ear-to-ear in a setting that was anything but joyful.

Her answer ... she "grew up with Lindsay" ... and also she was mugging for her dad.

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Listen for yourself ... Brittany says her dad noticed she didn't look happy when he saw her on TV ... which makes sense, seeing as the trial she's covering is for a mother who allegedly brutally murdered her three young children before she tried to kill herself.

With her dad in mind, Brittany says she couldn't help but ham it up in the courtroom. It sounds like she put a lot of thought into Monday's hearing, claiming Hilary Duff's stylist gave her some pointers.

No one else was smiling in the viral clip ... but Brittany was clearly aware the camera was on her.

It'll be interesting to see if she keeps this up, or if she goes back to being somber like everyone else as the horrific trial proceeds ... because she knows people will be looking now.

Cheese!