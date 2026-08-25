Enes Kanter Freedom Says Natasha Cloud Hurled Sexual Insult About Sophie Cunningham

Play video content Video: Enes Kanter Freedom Claims Natasha Cloud Went Below the Belt With Sophie Cunningham Dig Fox News

Ex-NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom says his heated confrontation with WNBA guard Natasha Cloud went off the rails after Natasha told him Sophie Cunningham wasn't going to bang him.

Enes sat down with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, and she asked what sparked his viral altercation with Natasha at Sunday's WNBA game, which led to Enes being booted from the arena.

Natasha Cloud scores, exchanges words with Enes Kanter, and he’s escorted from the game 👀pic.twitter.com/sHbIRLlrae @ClutchPoints

He says late in the third quarter, Sophie checked into the game and attempted a field goal, and he threw up his hands in celebration. He says Natasha noticed and on the next trip down the floor, she scored and then told him, "Sophie's not gonna sleep with you."

Enes says Natasha also started cussing him out, so he stood up for himself, and the next thing he knew, he was getting shown the door.

Sophie sparked the whole trans debate in the WNBA after her comments on biological men playing women's sports ... and Enes says he was just there to support her and support women.

Enes says he was confused by Natasha's verbal attack ... and said there were a bunch of kids who heard her foul language.

He says Natasha is the one who should have been ejected ... and we've learned the WNBA will not ban him from games over the incident.

Enes, who says he now identifies as a woman and claims he should be eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft, says he's not trying to sleep with Sophia.

Here is Enes Kanter Freedom arguing with security at the landing area of Wintrust Arena before he was escorted out. pic.twitter.com/7GFbMnbCKd @colincsalao