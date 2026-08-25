Teofimo Lopez Says No Rolly Rematch, Eyeing Garcia-Benn Winner

Teofimo Lopez's thoughts on Rolly Romero? Been there, done that!

The newly crowned WBA welterweight champion stopped by the TMZ Sports offices and chopped it up with Babcock on Monday, less than 48 hours after his 12-round victory.

After the scrap, Romero accused the judges of botching the decision, and demanded a rematch ... but it ain't happening, 'cause the champ's moving on.

"No interest at all," Teo said, explaining Romero didn't put a rematch clause in the deal 'cause he was sure he'd win the fight.

"Him asking for a rematch, I don't think people want to see that."

So, if not Rolly, then who?

"I think people now want to see Teofimo unify with all these other current champions right now. You have Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn coming up in a couple of weeks. I'll be there tuning in, and we'll see what happens."

Lopez went on to say he's gunning for the winner ... and whoever it is would make for a great fight.

"Whoever wins, it's a win-win," Teo said for a matchup between either he and Garcia or Benn.