Dana White Shuts Down UFC Government Weather Conspiracy Theory

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Dana White's knocking out the biggest UFC conspiracy theory!

It all centers around the massive storm bearing down on the D.C. area before Freedom 250, only to split right before soaking 1600 Penn., saving the historic event, but also sending the internet into a frenzy.

Whispers started flying around Reddit and other conspiracy theory hotbeds accusing the U.S. government of deploying secret military weather-modification tech to clear the skies for the fights.

But, during a conversation with Babcock this week, White wasn't having it.

"I can promise you that did not happen.”

UFC Freedom 250 is facing chaotic weather. There’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 34 mph threatening to delay the fights. On top of the storm risk, brutal humidity is driving a triple-digit heat index alongside massive swarms of mosquitoes. pic.twitter.com/WimCiCNzES @NotHoodlum

"We thought it was hitting us. The president thought it was hitting us," Dana explained. "We weren't using like the Channel 4 weather guy, right? We had military meteorologists all over this thing and this [meteorologist] was telling us we're going to get hit."

White says he's heard the conspiracy theory before -- from his close friend, Skip (the biggest conspiracy theorist Dana's met), who himself believes it.

"I get how these things happen and how they start, right? There was absolutely no military, you know, right? We thought we were getting hit."

With that issue put to bed (yeah, not really, who are we kidding?) ... we got down to business.

Islam Makhachev is looking to defend his welterweight title against Ian Garry at UFC 330 in Philly this weekend, and Dana weighed in on whether he believes the champ-champ is already in the GOAT conversation.

We also talked about Garry, and if he's being overlooked by fans and media. DW and MB also discussed Mackenzie Dern's rise in the sport, and where the promotion could hold its next huge event after the Sphere and W.H.