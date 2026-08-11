MMA Fighter Dances To ILLIT's 'It's Me' Before Brutal Loss

An MMA fighter had a "life comes at you fast" moment this week ... when he made his way to the ring with an epic K-Pop dance -- just to get knocked out minutes later.

The equal parts highlight and lowlight came at the RIZIN 54 event at Toyota Center Tokyo in Japan ... with Ryoma "Jolly" Shishimoto grooving to ILLIT's "It's Me" during his walkout.

“It’s Me” was used as an entrance song at a Japanese MMA



Why is he so good at it 😭 pic.twitter.com/VbUmmIGENN @elit_quprids

The clip quickly made rounds on social media -- some folks praised his choreography execution and declared Jolly their "bias" ... while others questioned the over-the-top efforts before a violent showdown.

In other words, those critics felt Jolly should've saved the moves for the South Korean Show Inkigayo, not a fight night.

Well, the results back the latter stance ... as Shishimoto got his butt handed to him by Joe Hiramoto, resulting in a TKO with just over 90 seconds left in the first round.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jolly suffered some gnarly injuries, too ... putting his busted teeth and broken jaw on display.

He even shared a scan of his skull ... with a clean break near his mouth clearly visible.

Play video content Video: MMA Fighter Shows Off Injuries After Fight

"Embarrassing!" Jolly said. "My jaw was busted. Joe-kun is a fabulous fighter, Black Rose was strong."

He continued ... "Hiramoto Ren, Shinotsuka Tatsuki -- I have nothing else to say. I wave the white flag. To all my supporters, I'm really sorry."

His outing caught the eye of ex-UFC star "Platinum" Mike Perry ... who seemingly trolled the fighter by commenting under the clip of his dance, "How did the fight go ?"