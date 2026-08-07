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Conor McGregor Gives Update After Surgery, 'Comeback Season Starts Now!'

Conor McGregor Gives Post ACL Surgery Update ... It's Comeback Season!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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ON THE MEND
Video: Conor McGregor Shares Post-Surgery Update: 'Comeback Season Starts Now!'

Conor McGregor, shirtless and sun-soaked, hit up social media with a health update that leaves zero doubt about his intentions ... he's hellbent on returning to the Octagon!

In the new video, posted Friday morning, the former UFC double champ lounges near the beach ... and looks straight into the camera, delivering news fans of The Notorious have been waiting for.

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“Surgery done. Knee repaired. The doubters can keep talking," 38-year-old McGregor said.

"Now the real work begins. Comeback season starts now. No shortcuts. No excuses. Just the will to rise again.”

Of course, the Irish superstar tore his ACL and meniscus in his right knee just seconds into his comeback fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329 earlier this month. The bout was stopped after only 69 seconds.

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It's not the first time Conor's suffered the serious ligament tear (also vs. Max), but he was in his 20s the first time around ... and now he's in his late 30s.

Still, McGregor isn't sweatin' his situation.

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The UFC superstar also pointed to other athletes -- from MMA to the NFL -- who have bounced back from serious injury, pointing to Tom Brady, Georges St-Pierre, and Dominick Cruz.

“My mindset is unstoppable, unbreakable.”

It's comeback season for the Mac!

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