Conor McGregor Denies Pre-Fight Injury, Says Holloway Trilogy Must Happen

Conor McGregor is clearing the air on his UFC 329 injury ... shutting down all the talk he was already dealing with something before the fight -- but once he's healthy, he wants to complete the trilogy with Max Holloway.

Notorious went on a bit of an X spree on Friday ... where he directly spoke with fans about a number of topics surrounding last weekend's devastating collapse.

Was Conor injured before the fight? Watch him take his shoe off. @adamscrabble pic.twitter.com/ZzLZvK8euc @NoFrankingWay

The biggest takeaway?? McGregor denied he was already hurt before stepping into the Octagon ... and explained what happened in one video that has been dissected by the masses -- his apparent struggle to take his shoes off before the bout.

"More nonsense," McGregor said. "I had zero issue. The taking off of my shoe at octagon side, a sweaty foot, without a sock on, pulling off the shoe with the ball of my free foot. It was a brief disbalance. If even."

When one user accused him of being on some sort of drug during the increased social media activity, McGregor nipped that in the bud, too.

"I have not and will not take any mind altering substances," McGregor continued ... while noting if Saturday had gone differently, he might have "ended back in the cycle."

"However it went the way it went and I am awaiting my surgery and planning my recovery so zero mind altering substances have entered my body whatsoever. More time under extreme discipline is required and that is it. I find extreme discipline most enjoyable anyway so happy days."

McGregor said he should have the results of his scans by now ... but has not revealed what he sustained during the 1:09-long loss to Blessed.

So, when he DOES recover and return to the Octagon ... who does he want to be his dancing partner??