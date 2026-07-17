Stars Ignite the Floor At TIME100 Gala, With LeBron, Jalen Brunson, and More!

TIME100 Sports Gala just got 100 times cooler ... as some of the biggest names in sports rolled into New York -- with one hoops legend arriving like royalty.

The red carpet took place in NYC on Thursday night ... and, as you can imagine, the biggest man in the room -- maybe literally -- was none other than LeBron James!

He and Savannah pulled up to the gala yesterday like a pair of smooth operators ... dressed in simple, bold black.

Of course, they weren't the only ones making a bang from the NBA world ... new champ and finals MVP Jalen Brunson was there with his wife Ali, regular season MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg were all there, too!

Other notable mentions present at the event include ... soccer star Alex Morgan, Olympic Gold-Medalist Chloe Kim, and Prince Harry ... with no Meghan Markle, by the way.