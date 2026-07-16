Rick Ross Advises LeBron James To Sign W/ Heat, If It Makes Dollars, It Makes Sense!

Play video content Video: Rick Ross Believes LeBron James Can Cash In With a Return to the Miami Heat TMZSports.com

Rick Ross is putting on his boss hat -- and dropping some straight-up career advice on LeBron James!

The Miami rap legend and die-hard Heat fan sat down with TMZ Sports in NYC this week and made it crystal clear where King James should take his talents next ... a return trip to South Beach.

And, not necessarily for rings or highlights (not only, at least) ... but for the bag.

"I'm talking from a boss's perspective," Ross told us. "The boss move is for LeBron to come to Miami where the most billionaires are at. Because of his brand. You got to feed the other 30 businesses that Bron has created."

Rozay makes it clear he isn't shading Cleveland -- one of the favorite landing spots for LBJ -- in fact, he likes The Land a lot ... but it doesn't quite live up to South Beach.

"Cleveland, I just left Cleveland two days ago. Amazing city. We had an amazing pool party. But it ain't nothing like Miami," Ross said.

"This is about business, guys. I know you guys who are still fascinated, who want to see him jump from the free throw line and dunk. No, I want to see him make some of the biggest empires and put his logos on some of those new big buildings downtown in Miami. And do more business with the billionaires that's down there."

In other words, the math's simple, the way Rick sees it.

"I'm sure there's more billionaires in Miami than it is in Cleveland. So it's a lot of money to get. And what y'all want to do? Watch Brian get more money on, right? Right?"

LeBron's future is without any debate one of the biggest storylines in the NBA right now, and if Ross has his way, the Heat -- who just traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo -- would be bringing in one of the G.O.A.T.S. to fill up the stat sheet.

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