Rick Ross Makes Pitch For Miami Dolphins Ownership Stake

Play video content Video: Rick Ross Makes Case for Miami Dolphins Ownership Stake TMZSports.com

Rick Ross is making his case for getting a piece of the Miami Dolphins ... telling TMZ Sports he wouldn't be a regular celebrity owner -- he'd hustle every day to help the team!!

Rozay joined Lucas Widman on the TMZ Sports set ... and he explained why he's dead serious on wanting an official role with the NFL squad.

The rap great said he'd focus on growing the org.'s relationship with the locals and making it feel more like a family -- 'cause the current owner, Stephen Ross, has everything else covered ... and he thinks he's doing a good job with that.

As for whether he's planted any seeds yet, Ross said he already has solid ties with the team ... but he explained it's something he has to earn over time.

Speaking of Miami sports, Ross also shared his excitement for the Heat with Giannis Antetokounmpo on board ... and he's hoping they can add one more massive name to the roster this offseason -- LeBron James.