Cincinnati Bengals' Orlando Brown Jr.'s Ex Sues for Civil Theft After Breakup

Orlando Brown Jr.'s ex-GF, Holly Means, is taking the NFL star to court over property she claims he won’t return ... accusing him of acting out of "anger and spite," ... TMZ has learned.



TMZ obtained court docs filed by Holly -- who claims Orlando has refused to return her belongings since their long-term relationship ended.

Holly says she lived with Orlando and their two kids in his Ohio home until their June 2025 breakup, when she claims he forced her out without notice before she could collect all of her property.

She says some of her belongings are now in Oklahoma and Kansas City, and claims Orlando has blocked her attempts to retrieve them, including from a storage unit.

In January 2026, Holly says she showed up with police to collect her property, but Orlando allegedly refused to answer the door despite knowing why she was there.



Holly claims Orlando is acting out of "anger and spite" over their breakup and her decision to move with their children back to Oregon.

She's seeking more than $25K in damages, return of the property and punitive damages, claiming Orlando acted with "ill will or a spirit of revenge."