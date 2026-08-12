Rep. Max Miller's Ex-Wife Sues Him Over Nude Photo of Their Young Daughter

Rep. Max Miller is facing yet another legal battle with his ex-wife Emily Moreno ... she's suing him and his attorney -- on behalf of their young daughter -- claiming they put a nude photo of the 2-year-old online.

According to the complaint -- filed in federal court in Ohio and obtained by TMZ -- Moreno claims Miller and his lawyer Aaron Minc recklessly published and distributed an image exposing the child's genitalia.

Moreno says Miller provided Minc with a trove of documents and photos in order to combat the public fallout from Moreno's abuse allegations ... and was "indifferent" about what the files contained and how they were used.

According to the complaint ... the nude photo was placed in a Dropbox folder Miller dished out to plenty of people after livestreaming on X, where he defended himself and denied Moreno's previous allegations.

Moreno claims Miller's social media posts directing people to the folder received more than 400,000 combined views or interactions. ... and it was publicly accessible for 23 hours before she says Minc acknowledged responsibility and took it down.

Moreno's attorneys claim Miller and co. have been mum on requests about who might have accessed, viewed, or downloaded the nude image while it was available.

Play video content Video: Jake Tapper and Rep. Max Miller Spar Over Leaked Photo of Miller's Daughter CNN

The docs say Miller and his attorney are liable under federal law for $150,000 for each disclosure or transfer of the image. Moreno's attorneys also claim Miller and Minc face civil liability under Ohio law for alleged criminal acts, including the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

In a recent interview on CNN, Miller tried to explain away the photo ... and said it was all his lawyer's fault.