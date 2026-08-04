Sen. Bernie Moreno Accuses Rep. Max Miller of Tormenting His Family

Play video content Video: Sen. Bernie Moreno Says Rep. Max Miller Tormented His Family TMZ DC

Sen. Bernie Moreno is taking a flamethrower to his ex-son-in-law Rep. Max Miller ... accusing the congressman of putting their family through the "seventh level of hell" amid his bitter divorce and custody battle with Moreno's daughter, Emily.

The family feud exploded into public view Sunday when Miller released a video denying Emily's abuse allegations and claiming she has "significant mental health challenges." Moreno fired back in a blistering statement calling Miller "a danger" to Emily and saying he should not serve in Congress.

Moreno doubled down -- and then some -- when Jacob approached him Tuesday on Capitol Hill ... dismissing Miller's remarks as the "ramblings of madmen."

The Ohio senator insists politics has nothing to do with his attack ... saying Emily lives in constant fear of Miller and the past two years have been "brutal beyond comprehension" for their entire family.

He also called out Miller for posting naked photos of his 2-year-old daughter online Sunday ... calling it "grotesque" and saying everyone who electronically transmitted the images should go to jail -- Miller's lawyer said the photos were shared accidentally.

Moreno even claimed Miller recently refused to return the toddler's beloved blue bunny following a custody exchange ... leaving the little girl crying at night for two days without the stuffed animal she sleeps with.

Miller responded Tuesday on X by announcing he will ask the House Ethics Committee to investigate him ... saying he has "absolutely nothing to hide" and plans to turn over documents he believes will clear his name. Miller adamantly denies all claims of abuse.

As TMZ previously reported ... Emily and Miller have been locked in a bitter custody fight ... with Emily accusing the congressman of getting physical with her and endangering their daughter.

Moreno said he had stayed quiet at his daughter's request to keep the dispute private ... but those days are clearly over.