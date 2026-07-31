Senator Jon Ossoff Says Only an Aussie Would Ask if He Had BDE

Play video content Video: Rep. Jon Ossoff Reacts to Offbeat 'BDE' Question With a Joke TMZ DC

Ok, maybe we crossed the line Thursday in DC, but hear us out ... BDE is a thing that's been missing from the Democratic Party for a while, but maybe it's back!

Charlie ran into Senator Jon Ossoff as he was about to board an elevator, so he only had one shot at a quick question and a short answer. Well, Charlie delivered big time.

Why not ask the Senator from Georgia if he has BDE? Fact is, he does. As for how that sat with the Senator, well, he understood what Charlie was saying, judging by his smirk.

Play video content 07/27/2026 Video: Sen. Jon Ossoff Has One Question For President Trump TMZ DC

Although the 39-year-old didn't embrace his new moniker, he tipped his hat to Charlie by essentially saying only an Aussie would have the balls to ask that.