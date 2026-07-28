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Washington Bids Farewell to Lindsey Graham at His Funeral, Live Stream

Lindsey Graham Washington Says Goodbye to Longtime Senator

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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REMEMBERING SENATOR GRAHAM
Video: Washington Mourns Lindsey Graham at Funeral
Fox News

Vice President JD Vance remembered Lindsey Graham as a lawmaker who could go to battle without making enemies ... delivering a warm tribute Tuesday as Washington began its final farewell to the longtime South Carolina senator.

Speaking inside the Capitol Rotunda, Vance called Graham "impossible not to like" and praised him as a man who could "disagree with you without being disagreeable."

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WATCH NOW
Video: Washington Bids Farewell to Lindsey Graham at His Funeral, Live Stream

President Trump is expected to deliver remarks during Tuesday's funeral at Washington National Cathedral, with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy among the dignitaries attending -- and you can watch the service live above.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks during Tuesday’s funeral at Washington National Cathedral, with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy among the dignitaries attending -- and you can watch the service live above.

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Final Honors
Video: Lindsey Graham Casket Delivered to Capitol Rotunda
TMZ DC

TMZ DC's Charlie was on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning ... capturing Graham's casket as it arrived at the Capitol Rotunda.

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Escorted With Honor
Video: Lindsey Graham Casket Honored Ahead of Funeral
Fox News

As TMZ previously reported ... Graham died July 11 at 71 from a tear in his aorta caused by heart disease. He will be laid to rest Wednesday in South Carolina.

Remembering Lindsey Graham
Launch Gallery
Remembering Lindsey Graham Launch Gallery
Getty

It'll be a final homecoming for a lawmaker who spent more than three decades representing the Palmetto State in Washington.

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