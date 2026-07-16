Watch Ben Shapiro Pivot From Lindsey Graham's Death To Promo Mode In Seconds
Ben Shapiro Lindsey Graham Didn't Have Much Time ... Don't Waste Yours on Hiring the Wrong People
Here's Ben Shapiro pivoting from Lindsey Graham's death to promo mode in seconds ... and tying things together with his newborn baby.
The conservative commentator transitioned from a rant on the reaction to Lindsey's sudden death to a paid promo for ZipRecruiter ... mentioning his newborn along the way to string it all together under one common theme -- there's no time to waste in life!!!
Ben rips some Democrats -- or "dumocrats" if you're President Trump -- for their reaction to Lindsey's death and then says ... "Whenever you talk about mortality or the passage of time it's a big reminder that you don't have time to waste ... and that's also true when it comes to your business."
He says he doesn't have time to waste as a father who just welcomed his fifth child ... then asks how one might save time on hiring ... and plugs ZipRecruiter as the perfect answer.
It's one way to transition from a heavy topic to a paid promo ... but say this for Ben, his segue is bringing lots of attention to his ZipRecruiter plug.
Remember ... all publicity is good publicity!!!