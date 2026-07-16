Watch Ben Shapiro Pivot From Lindsey Graham's Death To Promo Mode In Seconds

Play video content Video: Ben Shapiro Pivots Lindsey Graham's Death to Segue Into Ad on Podcast Youtube/Ben Shapiro

Here's Ben Shapiro pivoting from Lindsey Graham's death to promo mode in seconds ... and tying things together with his newborn baby.

The conservative commentator transitioned from a rant on the reaction to Lindsey's sudden death to a paid promo for ZipRecruiter ... mentioning his newborn along the way to string it all together under one common theme -- there's no time to waste in life!!!

Ben rips some Democrats -- or "dumocrats" if you're President Trump -- for their reaction to Lindsey's death and then says ... "Whenever you talk about mortality or the passage of time it's a big reminder that you don't have time to waste ... and that's also true when it comes to your business."

He says he doesn't have time to waste as a father who just welcomed his fifth child ... then asks how one might save time on hiring ... and plugs ZipRecruiter as the perfect answer.

Play video content Video: Lindsey Graham Emergency Dispatch Call Points to Chest Pains Before His Death CNN/Broadcastify.com

It's one way to transition from a heavy topic to a paid promo ... but say this for Ben, his segue is bringing lots of attention to his ZipRecruiter plug.