Margaret Cho Mocks Lindsey Graham After Shocking Death

'From the Closet to the Coffin'

Margaret Cho isn't letting Lindsey Graham rest in peace ... ripping into him in a shocking TikTok video just hours after he died.

The controversial comedian posted a video to TikTok Sunday morning with the caption, "Bye gurl" -- though it's more of a "good riddance" than a "bon voyage."

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In the clip, Margaret says goodbye to Lindsey several times ... before repeating an oft-repeated rumor that Graham was gay.

She says, "From the closet to the coffin. Real seamless."

Margaret then follows it up by mentioning Mitch McConnell's health issues -- the video was posted before his press release revealing he's actually recovering nicely in the hospital ... and says health issues like these come in threes.

She then closes her eyes like she's wishing ... and -- though she doesn't name any names -- many online are speculating she's hoping President Donald Trump is next.

As you know ... Lindsey passed away Saturday night -- with his communications director saying Sunday the preliminary examination indicates he died from a torn aorta.

We obtained photos of Lindsey being carted out of his home on a gurney ... with paramedics rendering aid.

While Margaret's clearly glad Lindsey's gone, many political figures -- including Trump and former President Joe Biden and George W. Bush -- shared tributes in his honor.