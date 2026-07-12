President Trump Heaps Praise on Lindsey Graham After Senator's Untimely Death

You're A True American Patriot Who Will Be Greatly Missed!!!

President Trump is paying tribute to Lindsey Graham after the South Carolina senator's unexpected death, calling him a "true American patriot."

In a Truth Social post, the commander-in-chief heaped praise on Graham — one of his closest confidantes in Congress — saying that the staunch Republican was "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known."

Trump also said Lindsey will be "greatly missed" and that his untimely death was "so sad." Graham was 71.

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Late Saturday night, Graham's staff announced on X that Lindsey had passed away after "a brief and sudden illness." An exact cause of death was not disclosed.

As you may know, Graham was a HUGE supporter of President Trump, championing many of his policies, especially regarding the conflicts in the Middle East involving Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement, saying Lindsey "devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world.