J.D. Vance Talks Perks of Being Vice President

Play video content Video: J.D. Vance Says Being VP Has Major Benefits The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe

J.D. Vance says his life is cake now that he's Vice President ... and he's determined not to turn into an "entitled asshole."

Check out the clip ... J.D. was on Mike Rowe's "The Way I Heard It" podcast Thursday, talking about all the changes in his life since becoming Veep ... and the advantages that come with being President Trump's No. 2.

J.D. says he doesn't have to cook or go to the grocery story ... because an army of people handle all the details.

When it comes to travel, J.D. has it easy ... the jet is always fueled up ... and forget about waiting in TSA lines like the rest of us common folk ... he's got places to be!

J.D. says the lifestyle could get to his head ... but he won't let it.