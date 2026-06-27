J.D. Vance Refuses to Concede 2020 Election as Bill Maher Drags Him

Play video content Video: Bill Maher Presses J.D. Vance on 2020 Election, Vance Declines to Concede HBO

J.D. Vance has refused to stop claiming election fraud over the 2020 presidential election ... even after Bill Maher called him out to his face.

Here's the sitch -- Bill welcomed the vice prez onto "Real Time with Bill Maher" Friday, and he straight-up told J.D. Republicans need to quit crying foul every time they lose.

While Vance agrees that losing parties should concede elections ... he stays adamant that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, blaming tech companies in the process.

You can see it all in the clip -- Vance is confident that technology companies "were quite literally censoring negative information about the left and promoting negative information about the right," and therefore "completely obliterated the real open exchange of ideas."

He held his stance even when Bill reminded him about the settlement between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems ... in which Fox ended up having to cough up hundreds of millions to the company -- now called Liberty Vote -- after Fox News and Trump allies accused the company's voting machines of rigging the election. A judge found this to be false, and Fox agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle the case.

Vance pressed on about technology companies interfering in the election ... and he never agreed to stop saying the 2020 election results were fraudulent.

'They Want To Cheat!': Trump Tears Into Democrats Over Voter ID Opposition During State Of The Union



During his state of the Union Speech on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump tore into Democrats for their opposition to the SAVE America Act which will secure the elections. pic.twitter.com/nrdPg1n1Mg @rayngls

This is no surprise -- Vance clapped at the State of the Union address earlier this year when Trump once again claimed Democrats "want to cheat" in elections.