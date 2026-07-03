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White House Trolls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Announcement

Taylor & Travis Wedding White House Crashes the Big Reveal

By TMZ Staff
Published
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The White House apparently couldn't let Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have this one ... because it wasted little time trolling the couple's wedding announcement after they made it official.

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ICYMI, video boards outside New York City's Madison Square Garden lit up Friday evening with "JUST&T MARRIED!" ... confirming the pair had officially tied the knot.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The White House's official X account then posted a photoshopped version of the same image ... replacing the message with "TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT."

It was no surprise that Donald Trump's involvement in the day didn't come in the form of an invitation -- DJT famously proclaimed TS was no longer hot and that he hated her .... and Taylor used J.D. Vance's "childless cat lady" label when endorsing their 2024 election foe Kamala Harris.

But, the wedding celebration is still in full swing ... so we doubt Taylor is at all worried about the WH.

Celebrities Head to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
Launch Gallery
Big Celebs and Besties Head to Swift/Kelce Wedding Launch Gallery
Getty/Backgrid/The Image Direct

We told you all about the exciting day -- celebrity guests streamed into MSG Friday afternoon, the Empire State Building lit up blue to be Tay's "something blue," and we learned even more about the totally transformed venue where Taylor and Travis are celebrating their "I do's."

But, every wedding needs a crasher ... and it came from the White House.

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