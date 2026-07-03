White House Trolls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Announcement

The White House apparently couldn't let Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have this one ... because it wasted little time trolling the couple's wedding announcement after they made it official.

ICYMI, video boards outside New York City's Madison Square Garden lit up Friday evening with "JUST&T MARRIED!" ... confirming the pair had officially tied the knot.

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The White House's official X account then posted a photoshopped version of the same image ... replacing the message with "TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT."

It was no surprise that Donald Trump's involvement in the day didn't come in the form of an invitation -- DJT famously proclaimed TS was no longer hot and that he hated her .... and Taylor used J.D. Vance's "childless cat lady" label when endorsing their 2024 election foe Kamala Harris.

But, the wedding celebration is still in full swing ... so we doubt Taylor is at all worried about the WH.

We told you all about the exciting day -- celebrity guests streamed into MSG Friday afternoon, the Empire State Building lit up blue to be Tay's "something blue," and we learned even more about the totally transformed venue where Taylor and Travis are celebrating their "I do's."