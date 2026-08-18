Blueface's Girlfriend Nevaeh Akira Goes Into Labor During Live Stream

Play video content Video: Blueface’s Girlfriend Nevaeh Akira Appears to Go Into Labor on Livestream Kick/@BluesClues124

Blueface's chat got a front-row seat to some major family news ... his fourth child is apparently on the way ... and his girlfriend went into labor during his live stream.

The rapper was livestreaming from behind the wheel last night when he called his pregnant girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, and learned her contractions were coming every two minutes.

Nevaeh told Blueface she was already three centimeters dilated ... prompting him to ask whether she was officially in labor and request confirmation straight from the doctor.

Nevaeh relayed the question, and medical staff confirmed. Blueface then told his viewers, "Chat, we may be having a baby" ... and announced he was canceling his plans for the night.

No word yet whether their little one has arrived. The baby will be Blueface's fourth child and his first with Nevaeh, who is now his third baby mama.

Play video content Video: Cops Called After Blueface Kicks Pregnant Girlfriend into Pool Kick/@BluesClues124

As we reported ... cops recently showed up at Blueface's home after he livestreamed himself kicking a heavily pregnant Nevaeh into a pool. She told deputies there was no altercation and she wasn't injured, so no arrest was made.

Days earlier ... Blueface bolted from the house after finding Nevaeh praying beside candles in a closet ... accusing her of practicing voodoo.

Play video content Video: Blueface Says He Doesn't Have Sex with Nevaeh Akira Because Of Her Big Belly KICK/bluesclues124

Blueface also previously said their sex life was on hold because her pregnant belly had gotten too big.