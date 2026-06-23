Blueface's 3-Year-Old Daughter Journey Learned Cursing From Her Mother

Blueface's daughter Journey keeps going viral for what comes out of her mouth ... but her grandma says that's exactly what makes her a star.

Karlissa Saffold stopped by "The TMZ Podcast" this week and gave us an update on the youngster many fans know as "Pinkface" ... and who is famous for swearing on camera.

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Karlissa admits the family has probably gotten a little too comfortable cussing around the kid. She explains that Journey's mother, Jaidyn Alexis, has bad road rage and often curses when Journey is in the back seat of the car -- and like most kids ... they repeat what they hear.

But Karlissa says Journey's viral moments don't paint the full picture. She tells us the little girl is incredibly smart, articulate, and loves performing whenever a camera is around.

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Karlissa says Journey isn't just a natural performer -- she's got an agent, a coach and a knack for slipping into different characters. Check out the clip to hear her explain why she believes her granddaughter is built for the spotlight!

Of course, Journey's fame hasn't come without controversy ... the toddler has gone viral multiple times for videos showing her dropping some colorful language -- including clips that left social media users debating whether the adults around her should be hitting the mute button.

As TMZ has reported, Journey is Blueface's daughter with ex Jaidyn and has become a familiar face on the rapper's social media -- and her outspoken personality has helped turn her into a fan favorite.