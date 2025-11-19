Blueface, Hazel-E, Karlissa Saffold Harvey Group Hug After Age-Gap Drama

Play video content TMZ.com

Blueface's mother Karlissa got a little gagged when we disclosed just how wide the age gap is between her son and new GF Hazel-E ... but everyone seems to have found common ground now!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Blueface in Beverly Hills with Karlissa and Hazel-E on each arm, and they tell us things have smoothed out between them in the last 24 hours.

Play video content TMZ.com

Karlissa was a little taken aback the other day when we explained to her that Hazel was actually 45 years young ... she tells us Blue had told his new boo was in the late-30s range.

The shock went both ways ... Karlissa's reaction caused Hazel-E to unfollow her on Instagram!!!

Cooler heads are prevailing ... Hazel chose to respect her elder, they gave us a group hug on camera, and Hazel says she'll re-follow her friend-turned-step-mammy.

She and Blue struck a friendship years ago, and it has blossomed into a romance.

Play video content