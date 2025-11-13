Blueface & Hazel-E Out on First Date in Hollywood With Roses and Laughs

Play video content TMZ.com

Sound the alarm, there's a new Hollywood couple on the strip ... Blueface is out of prison and enjoying life with Hazel-E by his side!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with both Blueface and Hazel-E at TAO in Hollywood on Wednesday night ... and the newly free rapper stopped to buy her a bushel of roses from the guy on the street -- it was their first official date night and he wanted to make an impression!!!

It's a love story all about timing -- Hazel-E tells our cameras Blueface first reached out to her via DM ... on the wedding day of her eventual failed marriage to DéVon Waller in 2019.

Blueface, of course, has been in several situations of his own along the way ... but they tell us the stars aligned for their ongoing romance to blossom now that he's home -- for good!!!

Hazel stars in Blueface's comeback video, "Baby Girl," and all signs point to a blossoming romance ... she even says Blue's mother Karlissa likes her -- on most days, that is.

It was all good just a few weeks ago with Angela -- the woman who told us she was going to satisfy all Blueface's post-prison needs -- but it appears Hazel is here to stay!!!