Blueface Disses Chrisean, Jaidyn Alexis & Angela for Leaving Him for Dead

Since All 3 Of My Old Ones Tweaked!!!

Blueface is out of prison and calling out names ... Jaidyn Alexis, Chrisean Rock and Angela -- who barely made it 5 minutes with him -- for FAILING to hold him down while he was behind bars!!!

Drama has been sky high since Blueface was released this week ... Jaidyn threatened to beat up Chrisean for being too close to her kids, but in a shocking turn of events, Blueface says Chrisean was more of a ride-or-die than Jaidyn was!!!

Blueface says he wasn't hung up on them sleeping with other people while he was locked up for 21 months, but he criticized Jaidyn for blowing the $90K he gave her and being more focused on experimenting with women than his well-being!!!

The "Thotiana" rapper says he stopped speaking to Jaidyn on the inside after he asked for $50 to put on his commissary books, only for her to tell him it was her gas money.

Despite Chrisean being the better baby mama in his eyes, Blueface still ripped her and Jaidyn for "leaving him for dead" and not having a real game plan for his incarceration.

Angela told TMZ Hip Hop that she was planning the ultimate welcome home experience for Blue a few days before he was released, but now he's claiming she's not fully locked in.

