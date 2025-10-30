Chrisean Rock Confirms New Relationship With 20-Year-Old Rapper

Play video content TMZ.com

Chrisean Rock has a new man in her life -- after kicking the last guy to the curb -- and doesn't want to hear any criticism from the peanut gallery talking 'bout an age difference!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Chrisean out in West Hollywood last night ... where she eagerly opened up about her new relationship with up-and-coming rapper "3" AKA TopHat33k.

Chrisean's dating preference is clear at this point, having dated Blueface and HoodTrophy Bino before; the latter rapper being a fresh split from just a few weeks ago after they landed in hot water trashing a hotel room together.

Chrisean tells her and Mr. 3 hooked up literally the day they met but she's loving the freshness of it all.

She also clarified internet rumors her new boo thang was just 18 years old -- he's actually 20, excuse her very much!!!

Chrisean says Blueface started dating her when she was 20, so she doesn't see what the big deal is -- she's still 25 herself!!!

