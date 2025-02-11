Blueface Has Celeb Status In Prison, Not Being Forced to Get Face Tats

No Gang Issues, New Face Tats All His Doing!!!

Blueface is still serving his 4-year prison sentence and fans have started to worry about the "Thotiana" rapper's well-being as he keeps popping up with a new face tattoos ... but never fear, we're being told he has heavy support on the inside and out!!!

Wack 100, Blueface's manager, tells TMZ Hip Hop he talks to Blueface frequently and can confirm the rap star is in good spirits, doing his time in peace and is willingly getting the face tats on his own.

Wack calls it social experimentation ... BF is no stranger to facial tattoos and prison time breeds boredom, but he feels BF is going through the same basic experimentation all street dudes experience during their first time locked up.

It may be shocking to Blue's close friends and family but entertainers thrive from the attention they seek ... it's a very thin line.

While Wack admits prisons can be rough, he assures Blueface is well protected ... one of his actual friends who's serving a life sentence is showing him the ropes and Wack has his Piru/Blood partners watching Blue's back all the same.

Plus, Blueface earned respect from fellow inmates not only by walking on the main line with them but actually letting dishing out music industry advice and socializing with the population!!!

There have been growing pains ... going face tat crazy forced Blue to be moved to a level 3 facility, so he's locked down more. Wack points out Blue's celebrity status amplifies everything he does -- good or bad.

Jaidyn & Chrisean were at Blueface’s new restaurant celebrating his birthday today… Separately 😱 His mom was live & you could see Chrisean sitting in the corner pic.twitter.com/rjJA0Z6A8W — HOUSE OF BLUES (@house0fblues) January 21, 2025 @house0fblues