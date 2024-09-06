Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Blueface's New Life In Lock-Up Revealed As He Serves 4-Year Sentence

Blueface Lowdown On His New Life In Lock-Up!

blueface mug

Blueface’s 4-year prison sentence is underway now that he's been transferred from the Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles to North Kern State Prison in central California.

TMZ’s obtained Blueface’s new mugshot, snapped Thursday as he entered general population at his medium custody facility ... where he'll have a lineup of potential jobs and classes ahead, all aimed at prepping him for life after prison.

Blueface's already a successful rapper, so getting back into the swing of things after lock-up shouldn't be too rough.

But just in case, the facility offers educational and vocational opportunities to help him land on his feet when he gets out.

After digging into Blueface’s criminal record, life history, medical and psychological background and social relationships, NKSP staff will help him find suitable work and other vocational and educational services to occupy his time behind bars.

080924-blueface-parents-kal 8/9/24
HEARTACHE FOR BLUEFACE
Instagram / @johnathan_michael1, @karlissa_angelic

Blue can also dive into religious services, self-help groups and substance abuse programs. Plus, educational programs like Adult Basic Ed, High School/GED prep, and English as a Second Language Bridging Education are available.

As we reported, Blueface got hit with a 4-year prison sentence last month. He’s been locked up since January, after turning himself in for a probation violation linked to a 2021 assault charge.

