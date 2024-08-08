Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Chrisean Rock Mug Shot Surfaces In Oklahoma Drug Case

Chrisean Rock New Mug Shot, Same Drug Charges ... Facing Up to 8 Years!!!

Chrisean Rock's newest mug shot shows her giant persona after the reality star's buzz was iced after her June arrest.

According to her Craig County Sheriff's Office inmate file, Chrisean was finally transferred to Oklahoma on Wednesday evening, when she had her new mug shot snapped.

She had been awaiting extradition on drug charges, as her assault case against backup dancer James Wright got squared away ... when she was placed on probation in that case.

Chrisean stands accused of being in possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, and failure to have a tax stamp affixed on the drugs.

3/5/24
It's Working Out For Me

Remember, Chrisean blew off the case back in March -- when she says she was purely focused on motherhood -- which could become a costly decision. If she's convicted, both charges carry max sentences of 4 years each!

SAME OL' BLUE
We recently spoke to Blueface's mother, who called for Chrisean's freedom in spite of their turbulent past. She was hoping to have Blue home for the summer but her son's got his own legal drama.

