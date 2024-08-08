Chrisean Rock Mug Shot Surfaces In Oklahoma Drug Case

Chrisean Rock's newest mug shot shows her giant persona after the reality star's buzz was iced after her June arrest.

According to her Craig County Sheriff's Office inmate file, Chrisean was finally transferred to Oklahoma on Wednesday evening, when she had her new mug shot snapped.

She had been awaiting extradition on drug charges, as her assault case against backup dancer James Wright got squared away ... when she was placed on probation in that case.

Chrisean stands accused of being in possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, and failure to have a tax stamp affixed on the drugs.

Remember, Chrisean blew off the case back in March -- when she says she was purely focused on motherhood -- which could become a costly decision. If she's convicted, both charges carry max sentences of 4 years each!

