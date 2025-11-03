Blueface Released From Prison And Already Dealing With Chrisean vs. Jaidyn

Play video content Instagram/@officialjaidynalexxis

Blueface's homecoming from prison is already tested just hours after his release ... after his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, is ready to set it off on his 2nd, Chrisean Rock!!!

The "Thotiana" rapper served 21 months and reunited with his son Chrisean Jr. and 2 other kids with Jaidyn -- and she says she did NOT approve of Lil Javaughn and Journey being around a "crackhead." Uh oh!!!

Jaidyn abruptly cut off the stream, demanding everyone stay put so she can get to work ... talk about a Debbie Downer!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Blueface's mom, Karlissa, has been longing for this day for over a year and the drama may just escalate if Jaidyn and Chrisean threaten his freedom!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Blueface had been in high spirits posting on IG, but now has to deal with the pesky love triangle -- or should we say quadrant?!?

Play video content TMZ.com