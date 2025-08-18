Blueface Is Beefing Up Big Time in Prison, New Photos Reveal

Blueface was skinnier than a pole when he was on the outside ... but now that he's on the inside -- that is, in state prison -- he's become totally buff with a buncha new tats!

The "Thotiana" rapper posted pics of himself standing with a couple of his boys inside California State Prison, Los Angeles County -- and they show Blueface has beefed up BIG TIME! You might even have to do a double-take because of his physical transformation.

Plus, his face is now completely tatted up, which is a drastic escalation from all the ink on his body before he landed in the California penal system.

In one prison photo, Blueface stares emotionless in the camera lens with a caption that reads, "This is not a 50/50 yard."

It's not clear what exactly Blueface means by that. But, you may recall, Wack 100 told us Blueface is popular among his peers -- and has possibly gotten addicted to prison tattoos, which may explain the new face ink. As for his beefier bod, it's pretty clear Blueface has been pumping iron.

Blueface was sentenced to 4 years in prison after he violated his probation in connection with a 2021 assault of a security guard at a lounge in L.A.