Blueface Is Beefing Up Big Time in Prison, New Photos Reveal

Blueface I Was Once A Toothpick ... Now I'm The Hulk!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
blueface prison photos comparison getty insta 1
Getty Composite

Blueface was skinnier than a pole when he was on the outside ... but now that he's on the inside -- that is, in state prison -- he's become totally buff with a buncha new tats!

The "Thotiana" rapper posted pics of himself standing with a couple of his boys inside California State Prison, Los Angeles County -- and they show Blueface has beefed up BIG TIME! You might even have to do a double-take because of his physical transformation.

blueface prison photos 2024 and now insta 2

Plus, his face is now completely tatted up, which is a drastic escalation from all the ink on his body before he landed in the California penal system.

In one prison photo, Blueface stares emotionless in the camera lens with a caption that reads, "This is not a 50/50 yard."

blueface jail

It's not clear what exactly Blueface means by that. But, you may recall, Wack 100 told us Blueface is popular among his peers -- and has possibly gotten addicted to prison tattoos, which may explain the new face ink. As for his beefier bod, it's pretty clear Blueface has been pumping iron.

071924-karlissa-saffold-kal JULY 2024
SAME OL' BLUE
TMZ.com

Blueface was sentenced to 4 years in prison after he violated his probation in connection with a 2021 assault of a security guard at a lounge in L.A.

His mother, Karlissa Saffold, is planning a welcome party for November after several delays … looks like she’s gonna have to update that flyer pic now.

