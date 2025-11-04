Blueface Ready to Fight Jake Paul After Gaining 60 Lbs in Prison

Play video content Twitch/DDG

DDG landed Blueface's first post-prison interview on his live stream, and the "Thotiana" rapper apparently has a new lease on life ... no smoking or drinking, but YES to a Jake Paul fight!!!

Blueface was released this week after serving 21 months and relays to DDG that his noticeable chunkier appearance from his prison photos was actually intentional -- he binged on mashed potatoes and oatmeal with his own commissary money until he barfed!!!

Blueface says he had fights and fades to give out, and the extra weight helped him deliver KOs -- and not the other way around!!!

DDG asks Blueface is open to professionally hopping in the ring again, and BF immediately calls out the No. 1 challenger on the exhibition circuit -- Jake Paul!!!

As fate would have it, JP has a slot opening after thrashing Gervonta Davis earlier today, after their planned match tanked to hell.

Blueface says he now weighs 225 and is open to slimming down to meet Jake halfway.

Prison took a toll on Blue's creativity ... he admits he didn't write any music behind bars because the inspiration of women and partying escaped him. Don't expect him to morph into a pain rapper all of a sudden, either!!!

He's got other distractions to worry about now ... his new GF Angela called during the stream and made DDG squirm in his seat with her XXX-rated demands!!!

Remember, TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Blue and DDG back in 2022 when they were prepping to drop a joint album ... before legal troubles threw both of them off their game.