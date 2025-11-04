Jake Paul Rips Into Tank Davis After Fight Canceled, Calls Out Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul absolutely eviscerated Tank Davis after their fight was scrapped just days before it was slated to go down ... calling his former opponent an "actual walking human piece of garbage."

El Gallo unloaded the social media blows on Davis minutes after it was announced Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions would no longer move forward with the Nov. 14 bout ... saying top to bottom -- the guy was a "nightmare" to work with.

"The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots," Paul said on X. "To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit."

"I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women."

As we previously reported, the event was shut down after the latest assault allegations made against Davis ... when a woman filed a lawsuit last week claiming he got physical with her on several occasions.

Paul's MVP launched an investigation into the claims ... and days later, the fight was no more.

The 28-year-old went on to apologize to everyone involved in the scrapped bout -- especially the fighters on the undercard and those working to put it on.

"Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again," Paul continued. "It's scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power."

"I hope you people moving forward look beyond his fake streetwear pieces 'SWAG' and search for something deeper to be a fan of."

Paul then shifted his focus to Francis Ngannou on Tuesday ... claiming the former UFC superstar is ducking him.

"Just say you already got humiliated in boxing and are scared to lose to Jake Paul. I accept that. You are light work my friend. Stuck in mud."

Ngannou told us on Monday he was contacted about possibly replacing Davis ... but had zero interest -- and it still sounds like that's the case.

"Choose your words wisely boy," Ngannou said Tuesday. "I agree that you need someone to discipline you for what you did to Mike Tyson, but stay in your lane.😤"

Paul clapped back ... saying he's always had Ngannou's back until now -- while also making reference to his interview with us.