Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis Canceled After Tank's Latest Assault Allegations

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis is no more -- Most Valuable Promotions just announced the Nov. 15 boxing match has been canceled ... just days after Gervonta was accused of assaulting a woman at a strip club.

MVP -- which launched an investigation last week into the allegations made against Davis in the lawsuit filed in Florida -- released a statement on Monday saying it "worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly."

MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian said the plan is for Paul to still get in the ring for Netflix before the end of 2025 -- it just won't be against Davis.

With the event rapidly approaching, Paul's team was reportedly trying like hell to find a replacement for Davis... and Francis Ngannou told TMZ Sports he got a call during the search -- but had zero interest.

The fight was originally announced in August ... and became a hot topic due to Paul's massive size advantage over Davis -- Paul is 6'1" and just under 200 pounds and Davis is 5'5", 135.

As we previously reported, a woman named Courtney Rossel accused Davis of assaulting her and threatening her on several occasions during their five-month relationship.

She accused Davis of approaching her at Tootsies in Miami last Monday ... and grabbing, pushing, pulling and choking her during her shift as a VIP cocktail waitress.

A police report was filed following the alleged incident.