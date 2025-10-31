Gervonta Davis Sued After Allegedly Choking Woman In Violent Incident

Gervonta Davis was sued on Thursday by a woman who alleged the star boxer roughed her up at a popular Miami strip club earlier this week.

The plaintiff -- Courtney Rossel -- claimed she and Davis had a private, intimate relationship over the last five months ... but she said it was anything but a smooth ride with the pugilist.

She wrote in the lawsuit -- which was filed in a Miami-Dade County court -- he beat her up and threatened her on several different occasions.

On Sept. 23, she alleged Davis accused her of cheating ... and wrote to her in a message, "I'll kill you."

According to the suit, things got worse on Monday ... when Davis allegedly attacked her while she was working as a VIP cocktail waitress at the famed Tootsies.

Rossel alleged at around 4:15 AM, Davis found her in a VIP lounge, "forcibly grabbed and dragged [her] through a stairway through the kitchen, and through the back entrance all the way into the parking garage."

There, she said he "continuously grabbed, choked, pushed, pulled, and struck [her] in the back of the head, leaving her terrified and alone and embarrassed for her co workers and employer."

She wrote in her suit Davis later texted her "I'm on my way! Yo ya house," a message she interpreted as Davis was headed to her home "to further abuse her."

"Davis has continued to verbally, physically, and psychologically abuse Rossel," the lawsuit states, "causing her to seek medical treatment, therapy, and assistance with daily living, as she remains in constant fear for her life."

Rossel is asking for unspecified damages in the suit.

It's unclear if Rossel has gone to cops over the matter ... although a spokesperson for the Miami Gardens Police Department told TMZ Sports on Friday Davis has been named as the suspect in a recently filed police report.