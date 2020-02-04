Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence Over Viral Video

Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence ... Over Viral Video

2/4/2020 1:46 PM PT
Breaking News

Gervonta Davis has been arrested for domestic violence for roughing up his ex-girlfriend at a celebrity basketball game in Florida, cops confirm.

The boxing superstar -- currently the WBA lightweight champion -- surrendered to the Coral Gables PD on Tuesday for the Feb. 1 incident.

Cops say the 25-year-old is facing one count of "simple battery domestic violence."

As we previously reported, Davis was seen grabbing and ripping his ex-girlfriend -- the mother of his child -- out of her seat during a heated altercation at the game.

The argument continued backstage.

Cops say, "As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social media and the victim, on Feb. 1 2020, [Davis] was observed battering his former girlfriend whom [sic] have child together."

"[Davis] surrendered himself, to the Coral Gables Police detectives assigned to the case."

For his part, Davis put out a statement over the weekend denying striking the woman.

"I never once hit her ... yeah I was aggressive and told her come on," Davis said.

"That's the mother of my child. I would never hurt her."

Davis is a rising superstar in the boxing world -- he's Floyd Mayweather's protege and has racked up an impressive 23-0 record as a pro with victories over guys like Yuriorkis Gamboa and José Pedraza.

Davis has had a BUNCH of legal issues over the years -- he was arrested for assault back in 2017 after allegedly punching a friend. The charge was later dropped.

He was arrested again in 2018 for a street fight in Washington D.C.

IN CUFFS
TMZSports.com

Story developing ...

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

670 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video