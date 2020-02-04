Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence ... Over Viral Video

Breaking News

Gervonta Davis has been arrested for domestic violence for roughing up his ex-girlfriend at a celebrity basketball game in Florida, cops confirm.

The boxing superstar -- currently the WBA lightweight champion -- surrendered to the Coral Gables PD on Tuesday for the Feb. 1 incident.

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — 🇩🇴RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🇬🇼🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020 @mr_Iuares

Cops say the 25-year-old is facing one count of "simple battery domestic violence."

As we previously reported, Davis was seen grabbing and ripping his ex-girlfriend -- the mother of his child -- out of her seat during a heated altercation at the game.

The argument continued backstage.

Cops say, "As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social media and the victim, on Feb. 1 2020, [Davis] was observed battering his former girlfriend whom [sic] have child together."

"[Davis] surrendered himself, to the Coral Gables Police detectives assigned to the case."

For his part, Davis put out a statement over the weekend denying striking the woman.

"I never once hit her ... yeah I was aggressive and told her come on," Davis said.

"That's the mother of my child. I would never hurt her."

Davis is a rising superstar in the boxing world -- he's Floyd Mayweather's protege and has racked up an impressive 23-0 record as a pro with victories over guys like Yuriorkis Gamboa and José Pedraza.

Davis has had a BUNCH of legal issues over the years -- he was arrested for assault back in 2017 after allegedly punching a friend. The charge was later dropped.

He was arrested again in 2018 for a street fight in Washington D.C.

