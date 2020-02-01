Boxer Gervonta Davis Gets in Physical Altercation with Woman in Miami

Exclusive Details

Gervonta Davis got into a physical altercation with a woman at a charity basketball game in Miami ... and it's all on video.

Davis -- one of the hottest rising stars in boxing -- was at a charity basketball game in Miami with a female companion when things started to go awry.

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🇬🇼🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020 @mr_Iuares

Witnesses tell us the two began yelling at each other and things turned physical -- although it's unclear who put hands on who first. But you can see in the video it's a heated situation -- and the two were both escorted out.

We're told no one has been arrested