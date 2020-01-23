Ryan Garcia Shades Gervonta Davis, I'm a Bigger Star and Better Boxer

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Gervonta Davis has threatened to "kill" Ryan Garcia if they actually sign a contract to fight.

Now, Ryan Garcia has a message for Tank ... LET'S DANCE IN DECEMBER!

The 21-year-old rising boxing star made it clear to TMZ Sports he ain't afraid of Floyd Mayweather's prodigy ... even after the way Tank violently dismantled Yuriorkis Gamboa last month.

"I'm already the bigger star," Garcia (19-0) told us outside of Westside Boxing Club ... "Now, I'm about to prove who's the better boxer, and that's me."

Both guys clearly want the smoke -- Davis (23-0) made that abundantly clear on Tuesday saying straight-up, "I will kill him."

"I’m being quiet and wait till that contract signed and then you will see the bad guy vs the good guy and I’m taking that role proudly."

These guys have been on a collision course for years ... back in early 2019, Floyd even offered to promote the fight if Garcia could get through some top-flight competition.

For his part, Garcia told us back in August a brawl with Davis "would be the biggest fight in boxing history."