Ryan Garcia Versus Tank Davis Would Be Biggest Fight In History

Ryan Garcia says if Gervonta Davis were ever to step in the ring with him it'd be the biggest fight in the history of boxing ... and he thinks he'd kick Tank's ass.

Garcia is an undefeated rising star in the sport ... and has called out Tank before, claiming he's ready to challenge Davis and take his strap (boxing term for belt, keep up people).

Last time we spoke to Davis, he said he had his sights on Vasyl Lomachenko in what would certainly be one of the biggest fights in the world.

Well, Garcia says him and Tank would be THE biggest fight in the world ... maybe ever.

"I feel like if we keep doing what we're doing, our fight would be the biggest fight in boxing history."

Garcia's star is on the rise for sure ... he has over 3 million Instagram followers, and his spectacular knockouts (and let's face it, the looks) have made him one of the biggest stars in the sport.

But, is he ready for a killer like Tank yet at 21 years old? Prolly not, but it's coming.