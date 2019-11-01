Boxer Ryan Garcia Is Becoming Street Fight Target, People Try Me All The Time

People Try To Fight Me In The Streets

Ryan Garcia is one of the best up and coming fighters on the planet but says he's still routinely challenged to street fights by macho idiots looking to test their mettle ... and it's becoming a problem.

In case you need his resume, 21-year-old Garcia is 18-0 and fighting on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev undercard on DAZN this weekend.

Oscar De La Hoya recently told us Garcia could be the first fighter to sign a $700 million multi-fight contract in the near future.

Despite having the ability to kill most people with his bare hands, Garcia tells TMZ Sports normies constantly hit him up looking to test his skills outside the ring.

"They're always trying to bully me for some reason, they're always like, 'Yeah, you don't even look like a boxer. I would whoop your ass on the street,' and this and that. And honestly, I don't even pay attention to it."

"I just keep it moving, you know. Alright, whatever. Say what you want. I'm gonna do my thing. Don't matter."

Garcia says people really test his patience, but he always opts to walks away ... 'cause he realizes if he beats up a civilian it could cost him that fat deal.

"Once in a while I just want to throw a left hook right across the face like, 'bang.' But, of course, you can't."

"Then I'll lose my $700 million to lawsuits. So, I'm good."

As we previously reported, Garcia has his sights set on some of the biggest names in the sport ... Gervonta "Tank" Davis, Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko.